‘Several officers’ injured during south Phoenix standoff

Phoenix police are warning people to stay away from the scene at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street...
Phoenix police are warning people to stay away from the scene at 54th Avenue and Elwood Street on Friday morning, Feb. 11.(AZ Family)
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:33 AM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say multiple officers are injured after a “critical incident” involving a person that is barricaded inside a house in south Phoenix early Friday morning, Feb. 11.

Police say the incident started around 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street.

Authorities say the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety. Arizona’s Family crews are the scene and saw multiple officers hurt and taken to the hospital. Gunshots are still being heard in the area.

No other information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the barricade.

