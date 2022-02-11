‘Several officers’ injured during south Phoenix standoff

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) – Phoenix police say multiple officers are injured after a “critical incident” involving a person that is barricaded inside a house in south Phoenix early Friday morning, Feb. 11.

Phoenix PD is working a critical incident in the area of 54th Ave / Elwood Street. Scene is active. Stay away for your safety. pic.twitter.com/rIJaLwO8QQ — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 11, 2022

Police say the incident started around 2 a.m. near the area of 54th Avenue and Elwood Street.

Authorities say the scene is still active and are asking the public to stay away for their safety. Arizona’s Family crews are the scene and saw multiple officers hurt and taken to the hospital. Gunshots are still being heard in the area.

No other information has been released. It’s not clear what led up to the barricade.

