Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off with vendors from 25 countries

Vendors from 25 countries are participating this year.
By Jasmine Ramirez
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 7:39 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Gem and Mineral Show at the Tucson Convention Center is back on after it was canceled last year due to COVID concerns.

“Just the caliber of vendors at this particular show. You’re going to find everything that you can possibly imagine in gem stones.” " said Joanne Zich, from Trinity Diamonds.

Vendors travel from across the planet to participate and Peter McGaw, the show co-chair, said 25 countries are represented this year.

“Multiple dealers from Europe, Asia, South America, Africa,” he said. “It really is all over the world.”

Ian Bruce is from London. He has participated in the gem show for decades and recently opened a headquarters in Tucson.

“Tucson is the center of the world for the gem and jewelry industry,” said Ian Bruce, from Crystal Classics Fine Minerals.

This year the show features a florescent exhibit with minerals glowing in the dark under UV lights. Most of all, the show organizers say, this is an event that brings people together.

“It’s a whole lot of fun that we love to share. This is our annual gift to Tucson,” McGaw said.

Tickets can be purchased at the door. The show is open from 10 am to 6 pm Friday and Saturday. Doors will close at 4pm on Sunday.

The gem show at the TCC will have activities for kids. Children can learn about minerals from student at the U of A and even take part in a treasure hunt.

