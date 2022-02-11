Advertise
Tucson man found guilty of in brutal slaying of his wife

Authorities said Kenneth Nelson killed his wife Cyndie Nelson at their home in the 2600 block of North Palo Verde Avenue on Wednesday, May 15.
Authorities said Kenneth Nelson killed his wife Cyndie Nelson at their home in the 2600 block of North Palo Verde Avenue on Wednesday, May 15.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 4:50 PM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been convicted in the brutal death of his wife.

On Friday, Feb. 11, a jury found Kenneth Russell Nelson guilty of second-degree murder. He had been facing first-degree murder, but the jury decided on the lesser charge.

Nelson faces 10 to 22 years in prison when he’s sentenced at 11 a.m. April 4.

Authorities said the 45-year-old Nelson killed his wife, Cyndie, with a pocket knife in May 2019. She was found dead at the family’s home in the 2600 block of North Palo Verde, near Grant and Dodge.

Authorities said Cyndie’s throat was slashed and she was stabbed numerous times.

According to court documents, Kenneth told investigators “I use pocket knives, it was the sound. I had to keep going. It wasn’t as satisfying as I thought.”

According to testimony during the trial, Cyndie Nelson had asked her husband for a divorce months before the stabbing, and the couple had argued frequently since.

Before the stabbing, she texted Nelson earlier in the day, telling him “she was taking the baby, packing her stuff and going to stay at a hotel.”

While in jail awaiting trial, Kenneth was accused of illegally voting in the 2020 election. He is facing charges of false registration, illegal voting and illegally registering to vote.

