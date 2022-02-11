Advertise
Tucson man get 18 years for fatal shooting at car wash

Juan Michael Mercado was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jesse...
Juan Michael Mercado was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jesse Dominguez in March 2020.(Source: Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson man has been sentenced for a fatal shooting that happened at a midtown carwash in March 2020.

On Friday, Feb. 11, Juan Michael Mercado was handed an 18-year sentence with almost two full years of credit for time served.

In late 2021, Mercado pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the fatal shooting of Jesse Dominguez on March 22, 2020.

Authorities said the shooting happened at a car wash in the 3000 block of East Fort Lowell Road. According to surveillance video, Dominguez and Mercado were talking when a shootout broke out.

The TPD said Dominguez shot back but was hit and died at the scene.

Mercado had also pleaded guilty to two counts of armed robbery for incidents that happened two weeks before the fatal shooting. For those charges, he was handed 12-year sentences Friday. The three sentences will be served concurrently, which means the 27-year-old Mercado could be released in 16 years.

