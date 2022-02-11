UPDATE: Missing Mammoth man found dead

MAMMOTH, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mammoth man was found dead after authorities canceled a Silver Alert for him on Friday, Feb. 11.

The Mammoth Police Department said 85-year-old Bob Sloan was found dead in Pinal County.

Mammoth police said they received a tip at 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10 that they believed they had found Sloan’s vehicle on a “primitive” road in Pinal County, just outside of the Mammoth town limits.

Mammoth police confirmed the vehicle was his, but did not locate him there.

Pinal County sheriff’s deputies began searching, and later informed Mammoth police that he had been found dead.

Sloan was reported missing on Wednesday, Feb. 9.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

