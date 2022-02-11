Advertise
UPDATE: One dead after crash between car, dirt bike on Tucson’s south side

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating a serious crash on Wednesday, Feb. 9 between a car and a dirt bike killed a man

Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called at 8:15 p.m. to the intersection of Valencia Road and Casino Del Sol Drive.

Authorities said they determined a Kawasaki dirt bike was headed east on Valencia Road without a headlight when a Nissan sedan turned left on Casino Del Drive and collided with it.

The driver of the dirt bike, 45-year-old Ruben Martinez, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the driver of the Nissan stayed at the scene and was uninjured.

Neither speed nor impairment appear to be factors in the collision.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

