Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

UPDATE: Police identify man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Marana

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently identified the man who was shot and killed by a state trooper in Marana after a standoff with law enforcement on Monday, Feb. 7.

Marana police said he is 48-year-old Anthony Parker of Hood River, Ore. He succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

State troopers say they pulled a vehicle over on Travel Center Drive and Joyner, near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road, and the driver threatened to take their own life.

According to the Marana Police Department, Parker barricaded himself inside his car. Authorities evacuated the area while SWAT agents tried to negotiate with him.

After several hours, authorities say, the man “presented a lethal threat” and was shot by a state trooper.

Marana and Oro Valley police are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Woman injured after falling out of car near Golf Links, Kolb
UPDATE: Military plane crashes in Buckeye, pilot ejects safely
FILE - Bob Saget attends the Friars Club Roast of "Today Show" host Matt Lauer on Friday, Oct....
Family: Bob Saget died after accidental blow to the head
KOLD Investigates: TPD Officer Takedown pt. 2
KOLD INVESTIGATES: Digging into history of Tucson police officer featured in viral takedown video
Coleman Durham is being hailed a hero after saving the life of Martin Villalobos, who was...
UNLIKELY HERO: Homeless man praised for saving missing motorcylist’s life in Marana

Latest News

Canadian truckers have brought part of Canada's capital (Source: CNN, CTV, City of...
US urges Canada to use federal powers to end bridge blockade
It's Tucson's largest and longest running gem show
Tucson Gem and Mineral Show kicks off with vendors from 25 countries
Arizona Heart & Sol: Helping with history
Arizona Heart & Sol: History buff lends skill set to local museum
Pima County mask mandate
Pima County mask mandate extension vote set for Tuesday