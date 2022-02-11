UPDATE: Police identify man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities recently identified the man who was shot and killed by a state trooper in Marana after a standoff with law enforcement on Monday, Feb. 7.

Marana police said he is 48-year-old Anthony Parker of Hood River, Ore. He succumbed to his injuries at a nearby hospital.

State troopers say they pulled a vehicle over on Travel Center Drive and Joyner, near the intersection of Interstate 10 and Orange Grove Road, and the driver threatened to take their own life.

According to the Marana Police Department, Parker barricaded himself inside his car. Authorities evacuated the area while SWAT agents tried to negotiate with him.

After several hours, authorities say, the man “presented a lethal threat” and was shot by a state trooper.

Marana and Oro Valley police are investigating the incident.

