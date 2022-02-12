Desert Diamond Casinos starts new sports wagering app

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Desert Diamond Casinos and Entertainment recently announced the launch of its new sportsbook app.

The app is available on the App Store and on Google Play. The casino plans to match guests’ deposits up to $500 each.

Guests can bet on a variety of sports, including NFL, NBA, MLB, WNBA, NHL, college football, college basketball, college baseball, tennis, golf, soccer, eSports, table tennis, MMA, boxing, NASCAR, Formula 1 and rugby.

The app features match tracking to allow guests to follow popular games in real time, even if they can’t watch the game on TV.

“We are excited to launch our new Desert Diamond Sports app just in time for guests to get their wagers in for the big game! As Arizona’s only true local sportsbook, we’re operated in-house and offer custom wagers you won’t find anywhere else. Whether you want to play in person or on the go, you’ll find all the sportsbook action at Desert Diamond Casinos,” Tohono O’odham Gaming Enterprise spokesperson Treena Parvello was quoted as saying in a news release.

The app comes out as the Desert Diamond Casino’s Tucson property holds a soft opening for its new Sportsbook and Bar.

