Fire crews battling blaze on northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District firefighters are battling a barn fire off Sandario Road and Avra Valley Road. According to Northwest Fire, around 200 hay bales are on fire under an exterior barn.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding items and structures on property.

Crews say to avoid the area if possible.

