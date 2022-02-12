Advertise
Fire crews battling blaze on northwest side

NW Fire battles hay fire
NW Fire battles hay fire(Northwest Fire District)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northwest Fire District firefighters are battling a barn fire off Sandario Road and Avra Valley Road. According to Northwest Fire, around 200 hay bales are on fire under an exterior barn.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading to surrounding items and structures on property.

Crews say to avoid the area if possible.

