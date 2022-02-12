FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny & 75 for your Saturday with a twist
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions with temperatures well above average into early next week. Breezy at times over the weekend, especially today. A winter storm system will impact the area by the middle of next week with strong gusty winds late Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday with much cooler temperatures.
TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear low 40s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: 20% rain chance. Sun & clouds with highs around 60 degrees.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.
