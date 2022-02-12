Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunny & 75 for your Saturday with a twist

Allie Potter Weather Feb. 12
By Allie Potter
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:06 AM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions with temperatures well above average into early next week. Breezy at times over the weekend, especially today. A winter storm system will impact the area by the middle of next week with strong gusty winds late Tuesday and Wednesday. A chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday with much cooler temperatures.

TODAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear low 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs around 80 degrees.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: 20% rain chance. Sun & clouds with highs around 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

