FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and dry quickly turns wet, windy and cooler

KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 5, 2022
By Jaclyn Selesky
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 3:21 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Dry, sunny and warm conditions continue through early next week. Our first 80 degree day is looking likely by tomorrow or Monday. Our pattern shifts dramatically by Tuesday as a storm digs down the west coast. Gusty conditions are expected on Tuesday, followed by a slim chance for valley rain and mountain snow. We are not expecting a lot of precipitation with this storm. The biggest impacts will be the wind and much cooler temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with overnight lows in the low-40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

