Pima County threatens legal action against Omni resort over water

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is threatening legal action against the Omni Tucson National Resort if it does not switch to reclaimed water to irrigate its 36 holes of golf.

According to county officials, the course uses potable groundwater although it agreed nearly two decades ago that it would switch if reclaimed water became available.

Metro Water made reclaimed water available in 2014 but the resort has asked for and received six extensions to the agreement.

The sixth, according to county officials will be the last. It gives the resort until December 31, 2023 to install the lines, pumps and other infrastructure needed to start irrigating with 225 acre feet of reclaimed water.

“We’re in a crisis on groundwater,” said Pima County Supervisors Board Chair Sharon Bronson. “And we’ve tried to negotiate with them, but at some point you have to draw the line.”

Part of the issue, it seems, is the Cologuard PGA Champions golf tournament held at the Omni every year.

“The golf course has to improve the course to meet PGA standards and there’s a cost associated with that,” said Thomas Drzazgowski, the Chief Zoning Inspector for Pima County. “So they’ve asked for the extensions.”

But by giving the Omni two years to make the necessary improvements, the county feels this extension will be the last.

“If it’s not in compliance, we’re going to have to use other ways to remedy the situation,” Dzazgowski said. “Those are not ideal and we do not want to proceed to Superior Court.”

But in a terse letter sent to the resort by Acting County Administrator Jan Lesher, she signals that’s what will happen.

“Should these requirements not be met, Pima County will pursue all means necessary, including legal action, to obtain compliance,” Lesher wrote.

Pima County and the resort reached a development agreement in 2005 calling for reclaimed water to be used on the course. Most courses in Pima County now used reclaimed water because of the concern over the water supply and the ongoing drought.

District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott, at the Feb. 1 board meeting, asked why the resort was asking for another extension after being granted five in the past eight years.

The board voted to approve it because of concern for losing the tournament.

“If we had not granted the extension we did, the Cologuard Classic for this year and next could have been put at risk,” he said. “The timing of the request put us in the position of pushing for something the resort agreed to do several years ago or putting a major PGA tournament at risk.”

But by granting a two year extension instead of the one year which had been done in the past, the board agreed on two.

“That’s an almost two year time frame now to have them work on the appropriate time to put the infrastructure in with out adverse impacts to the PGA event,” said Dzazgowski.

In a letter to the board asking for the extension, Leo Percobo, the Vice President of Operations, said “we are requesting an extension through December, 31st of 2023, along with our commitment to completing the work necessary to start the purchase of reclaimed water.”

The legal threats are intended to make sure the promise is kept.

“I’ve run out of patience, Bud, I’ve run out of patience,” Bronson said. “They’re going forward with their next tournament but after that, they need to get off groundwater.”

