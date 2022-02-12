Advertise
Police: Boy riding bike hit by car, killed in Douglas

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:22 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Douglas police are investigating after a juvenile riding a bicycle was hit by a car and killed early Thursday, Feb. 10.

Police said they were called shortly before 8 a.m. to the area of 4th Street and G Avenue, where they found a boy lying in the street, not breathing and unresponsive.

Officers immediately began treating the boy at the scene before Douglas firefighters arrived and took over. The boy was taken to the Douglas Emergency Department, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The car’s driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police, they said.

Douglas police processed the scene with the help of the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office and the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

