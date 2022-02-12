Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Police investigating homicide near Tucson International Airport

Tucson Airport Authority Police Department
Tucson Airport Authority Police Department(Tucson Airport Authority Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 12:37 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Airport Authority Police Department is investigating a homicide near the Tucson International Airport. The Tucson Police Department is assisting with the investigation.

On Friday February 11, TAAPD received a call of about a body in the desert area just west of South Country Club Road and East Old Vail Road. Officers from TAAPD and the City of TPD responded to the scene, as well as members of the City of Tucson Fire Department. Officers observed a deceased adult male. The victim was identified as 32-year-old Gabriel Orduno. Next of kin have been notified.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to please call 911 or call 88-CRIME (520-882- 7463). By calling 88-CRIME, individuals can remain anonymous.

This is an active investigation, and no additional details are available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities said Kenneth Nelson killed his wife Cyndie Nelson at their home in the 2600 block...
Tucson man found guilty in brutal slaying of his wife
Several injured Phoenix police officers were seen being taken to the hospital for treatment...
Nine officers wounded, suspect dead, baby safe following standoff in Phoenix
Juan Michael Mercado was sentenced to 18 years in prison for the fatal shooting of Jesse...
Tucson man get 18 years for fatal shooting at car wash
Two officers were spotted helping one of their own during a shooting in Phoenix. Police said...
Police: 9 officers wounded, woman and suspect dead, baby safe after shooting, standoff at Phoenix home
Katrina Lynn Cox is facing a felony charge of causing death by use of a vehicle in connection...
Woman facing charge following fatal motorcycle crash in Tucson

Latest News

NW Fire battles hay fire
Fire crews battling blaze on northwest side
Pima County jail protest
Protest, ‘birthday party’ held outside Pima County jail after inmate deaths
Pima County jail protest
Pima County jail protest
Tucson Rodeo celebrates 97 years