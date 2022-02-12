Tucson Rodeo celebrates 97 years

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 97th annual Tucson Rodeo is set to begin on Saturday, Feb. 19.

The rodeo will be held at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds at the northeast corner of Irvington Road and South 6th Avenue. It features six performances, including bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, women’s barrel racing and bull riding.

The schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Feb. 19 : First Tucson Rodeo, gates open at 11 a.m., kids rodeo starts at 13:30 p.m. and the ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 20 : Second Tucson Rodeo, gates open at 11 a.m., kids rodeo starts at 13:30 p.m. and the ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m. A special event, Chicks and Chaps, Rodeo clinic, which benefits local breast cancer patients, will be held from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Monday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday, Feb. 22 : Slack competition for barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and eam roping beings at 8 a.m. Admission is free. The REACh program for school groups starts at 9:30 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. each day.

Thursday, Feb. 24 : Tucson Rodeo parade starts at 9 a.m.

Friday, Feb. 25 : Fourth Tucson Rodeo, gates open at 11 a.m., kids rodeo starts at 13:30 p.m. and the ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 26 : Fifth Tucson Rodeo, gates open at 11 a.m., kids rodeo starts at 13:30 p.m. and the ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 27: Sixth Tucson Rodeo, gates open at 11 a.m., kids rodeo starts at 13:30 p.m. and the ProRodeo begins at 2 p.m.

