2 drown in canoe accident on Lake Pleasant

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Two people drowned when their canoe rolled over on Lake Pleasant Saturday morning. It happened shortly before 10 a.m. near the Waddell Dam. The Maricopa County Sheriff Office said a third person was in the canoe at the time. That person’s injuries are not life-threatening, according to MCSO Sgt. Calbert Gillett said.

MCSO has not released any information about the victims or what caused the canoe to turn over. It’s also not clear if the people in the canoe were wearing life jackets.

Lake Pleasant, a popular destination for boating, fishing, water sports, and camping, is a little less than an hour north of Phoenix.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc..