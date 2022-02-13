Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

3 dead after shooting at Texas sports bar

Police lights file graphic.
Police lights file graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Justin Reyes and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 3:23 PM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS/Gray News) - Three men are dead after a shooting at a central Laredo, Texas, sports bar.

According to KGNS, the incident happened on Sunday morning at around 2 a.m. when the Laredo Police and Fire Department were called out to the 2300 block of Jacaman Road for a shooting.

According to reports, three people were shot outside of the TKO Sports Bar after a fight broke out between several men.

Paramedics arrived and found two men ages 21 and 25 dead at the scene.

A third victim was a 21-year-old man who was taken to the hospital in critical condition; he was eventually pronounced dead as a result of his injuries.

The identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, Laredo Police have not disclosed if an arrest has been made or if there is a person of interest.

The Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Persons Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating the case.

If you have any information regarding on the case you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 KGNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Airport Authority Police Department
Police investigating homicide near Tucson International Airport
Authorities said Kenneth Nelson killed his wife Cyndie Nelson at their home in the 2600 block...
Tucson man found guilty in brutal slaying of his wife
NW Fire battles hay fire
Fire crews battling blaze on northwest side
Golf course water woes
Pima County threatens legal action against Omni resort over water
Pima County jail protest
Protest, ‘birthday party’ held outside Pima County jail after inmate deaths

Latest News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to two-vehicle collision on Flowing Wells, Wetmore
A Cincinnati Bengals fan walks to his seat before the NFL Super Bowl 56 football game against...
Hottest Super Bowl at kickoff in reach
Several thousand people in Kyiv attended 'March of Unity for Ukraine' on Saturday.
US: Over 130,000 Russian troops now staged outside Ukraine
MCSO: 2 dead from hypothermia after canoe accident on Lake Pleasant