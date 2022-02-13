Driver facing charges following deadly crash on Park, Drexel

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing multiple charges following a deadly crash that happened on Sunday, Feb. 6.

According to officials, officers responded to the intersection of South Park Avenue and East Drexel Road for the report of a collision.

When officers arrived, they learned three occupants of a white 1984 GMC pickup were ejected from the vehicle. They were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver passed away as a result of the injuries from the collision. He has been identified as 61-year-old James Vernon Ammons, and the two other occupants were identified as a male and female in their 50s.

Police also found out that the driver of the other involved vehicle, a 2012 Infiniti sedan, had fled the scene on foot. The driver was eventually located and was also transported to the hospital with serious, but non life-threatening injuries. He has been identified as 41-year-old Michael Aaron Roman.

Detectives determined that Roman was traveling northbound on Park Avenue above the speed limit. Other statements indicate Roman also failed to stop for a red light on Park Avenue at Drexel Road and struck the pickup truck that was traveling westbound.

Detectives also determined Roman was impaired at the time of the collision.

According to evidence at the scene, none of the occupants in both vehicles were wearing seatbelts.

Roman had been released from the hospital and booked into the Pima County Jail for multiple felonies, including second-degree murder following the passing of Ammons. He is being held on a $350,000 bond.

The investigation is still ongoing, and additional charges may be added.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.