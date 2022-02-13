FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy for your Super Bowl Sunday
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions with temperatures well above average into early this week. A winter storm system then impacts the area by the middle of the week with strong gusty winds late Tuesday and Wednesday, including a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.
WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
