FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm and breezy for your Super Bowl Sunday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure will continue to bring dry conditions with temperatures well above average into early this week. A winter storm system then impacts the area by the middle of the week with strong gusty winds late Tuesday and Wednesday, including a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Gusty winds.

WEDNESDAY: 10% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

