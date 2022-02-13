FIRST ALERT FORECAST: We will be trading in our dry and warm weather for windy and wet conditions next week
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Expect windy conditions Tuesday area wide with gusts between 35-50 mph. Rain and mountain snow chances start late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon mainly from Tucson eastward. Amounts will be light. Much colder starting Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: 20% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 60s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
