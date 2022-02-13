Police searching for missing/endangered 7-year-old boy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pinal County Sheriff’s Department are looking for 7-year-old Aiden Spitz. He was last seen at his guardians home at MM 207 US Highway 60 in Gold Canyon. He left the home for a two day visit with his biological mother, Courtney Spitz. She has now cut off all communication with the legal guardian.

Aiden has blue eyes and blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt and sweats, brown jacket with fleece and black and gray Jordan shoes.

If you have any information, please call the Pinal County Sheriffs Office 520-866-5111.

