Prescribed burns continue in Southern Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Forest Service crews are making progress on a prescribed burn aimed to make any fire less severe.

So far, crews have treated at least 82-hundred acres in the mountains north of Benson and west of Willcox.

The goal is to treat around 15-thousand acres. Residents in Southern Arizona, including Tucson and Oro Valley, may continue to see smoke through the end of the month.

