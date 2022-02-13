Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

Prescribed burns continue in Southern Arizona

KOLD News 6-7 a.m. Sundays recurring
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2022 at 12:05 PM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - US Forest Service crews are making progress on a prescribed burn aimed to make any fire less severe.

So far, crews have treated at least 82-hundred acres in the mountains north of Benson and west of Willcox.

The goal is to treat around 15-thousand acres. Residents in Southern Arizona, including Tucson and Oro Valley, may continue to see smoke through the end of the month.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tucson Airport Authority Police Department
Police investigating homicide near Tucson International Airport
Authorities said Kenneth Nelson killed his wife Cyndie Nelson at their home in the 2600 block...
Tucson man found guilty in brutal slaying of his wife
NW Fire battles hay fire
Fire crews battling blaze on northwest side
Golf course water woes
Pima County threatens legal action against Omni resort over water
Pima County jail protest
Protest, ‘birthday party’ held outside Pima County jail after inmate deaths

Latest News

Aiden Spitz
Police searching for missing/endangered 7-year-old boy
sports betting taxes
Uncle Sam says, don’t forget about sports betting earnings
Rincon Valley Fire
Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to report of mobile home fire
A 5-year-old girl was allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Bedford Heights Saturday night.
5-year-old girl allegedly stabbed to death by mother in Ohio