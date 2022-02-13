Rincon Valley Fire crews respond to report of mobile home fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - According to Rincon Valley Fire, sever crews were dispatched to a report of a mobile home fire just before 10:00 p.m. on Saturday.

The Vail home was located in the 9400 block of South Leon Ranch Road. Engine 291 was the first crew on scene and found smoke coming from the roof of the home.

Crews handled the incident before flames ignited. The residents had working smoke alarms and were able to evacuate safely.

One person was evaluated on scene. No residents were displaced.

