Uncle Sam says, don’t forget about sports betting earnings

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As you file your taxes, there is a new line to watch out for. If you win big, you have to pay taxes on those winnings because those winnings are considered income.

If it is more than $600, it must be filed.

Online sites like Dan Duel or Draft Kings should send you a 10-99 form. In-person sports books may give you a w-2 form. Even if you do not get a form, you still need to report your winnings.

”Now, a lot of people try to get away with it and game the system and say, Well, I just won’t report it, they’ll never know. What you don’t realize is that once you deposit that money in your checking account or savings account, then the government is aware of it. And if you get audited, they will literally look at every deposit you have made,” said Certified Public Accountant Bob Hockensmith.

If your winnings are less than $600, you will not have to pay taxes but the IRS still wants to know about it. You can deduct gambling losses from your winnings if you itemize.

