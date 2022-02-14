Advertise
3 hurt in head-on crash in Sierra Vista

Three people were hurt in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near Airport Avenue in Sierra Vista on Sunday, Feb. 13.(Zach Bennett)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:00 AM MST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Three people were taken to area hospitals after a head-on collision on Highway 90 in Sierra Vista on Sunday night, Feb. 14.

The crash happened at about 7 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 90 and Airport Avenue.

The driver of a Kia Soul and two occupants of a Honda Crosstour were taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center and later flown to Tucson area hospitals in serious/critical condition.

The Sierra Vista Police Department is investigating the crash.

Units with the Sierra Vista Police Department, Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, Tombstone Marshals Office, Sierra Vista Fire and Medical Services, Fry Fire District, Whetstone Fire District and the Fort Huachuca Fire Department responded to the crash scene.

