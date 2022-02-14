ACTION DAY: Windy conditions Tuesday followed by rain, mountain snow

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Tuesday, Feb. 15, because of windy conditions followed by rain and mountain snow chances.

Windy conditions begin Tuesday area-wide with gusts between 35-50 mph. Late Tuesday night brings rain and mountain snow chances through Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation amounts will be light. Expect colder temperatures Wednesday, with a high in the upper 50s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

