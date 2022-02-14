Advertise
ACTION DAY: Windy conditions Tuesday followed by rain, mountain snow

Action Day(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Tuesday, Feb. 15, because of windy conditions followed by rain and mountain snow chances.

Windy conditions begin Tuesday area-wide with gusts between 35-50 mph. Late Tuesday night brings rain and mountain snow chances through Wednesday afternoon. Precipitation amounts will be light. Expect colder temperatures Wednesday, with a high in the upper 50s.

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Below is our forecast as of Monday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid-70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

