Arizona celebrates 110 years of statehood

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:47 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PHOENIX (AP) - Arizona is marking 110 years of statehood.

Gov. Doug Ducey issued a proclamation declaring Monday, Feb. 14, as Arizona Statehood Day. It was on Feb. 14, 1912, that President William Howard Taft’s signing of legislation that officially made Arizona the 48th U.S. state.

Ducey in a statement said Arizona remains a top destination for businesses and families all these decades later.

Prior to statehood, Arizona had been a U.S. territory for nearly 50 years.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

