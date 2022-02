TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating after a body was found on Monday, Feb. 14.

Authorities say the man’s body was found around 1:30 p.m. near Interstate 10, close to South Kino Parkway and East Ajo Way.

On Monday, they said, there were no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.