FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Big changes this week!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Monday AM, February 14th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The nice and warm weather we experienced over the weekend will spill into your Valentine’s Day. After that, big changes! They start with windy conditions Tuesday area wide with gusts between 35-50 mph. Rain and mountain snow chances late Tuesday night through Wednesday afternoon. Amounts will be light. Much colder starting Wednesday with a warming trend through the weekend.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

