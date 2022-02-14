Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw facing felony charge

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man accused of stealing then trying to resell a fossilized dinosaur claw during the gem show is facing a felony charge after being arrested on Feb. 9.

Tucson police say 39-year-old Christopher Thomas was charged with trafficking in stolen property. (Tucson Police Department)

Police say Thomas allegedly took the dinosaur claw worth $25,000 from a vendor at 655 N. Freeway on Jan. 30, then tried to sell it to another vendor at 1333 N. Oracle Road on Feb. 8.

The second vendor suspected that the claw was stolen and contacted the first vendor. The vendors arranged for the suspect to bring the claw to sell the next day, which is when police detained the suspect.

