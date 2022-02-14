Advertise
Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw facing felony charge

A Tucson gem show vendor recognized that the claw being offered was likely one that had been...
A Tucson gem show vendor recognized that the claw being offered was likely one that had been stolen earlier from another vendor.(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 8:38 AM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man accused of stealing then trying to resell a fossilized dinosaur claw during the gem show is facing a felony charge after being arrested on Feb. 9.

Tucson police say 39-year-old Christopher Thomas was charged with trafficking in stolen property.
Tucson police say 39-year-old Christopher Thomas was charged with trafficking in stolen property.(Tucson Police Department)

According to Tucson police, 39-year-old Christopher Thomas was detained and charged with trafficking in stolen property.

Police say Thomas allegedly took the dinosaur claw worth $25,000 from a vendor at 655 N. Freeway on Jan. 30, then tried to sell it to another vendor at 1333 N. Oracle Road on Feb. 8.

The second vendor suspected that the claw was stolen and contacted the first vendor. The vendors arranged for the suspect to bring the claw to sell the next day, which is when police detained the suspect.

