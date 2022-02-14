Safe Kids Pima County, community partners hosting Car Seat Giveaway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Safe Kids Pima County is partnering with Tucson Medical Center, Tucson Police Department and the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety to host a car seat giveaway event for parents and caregivers to help ensure children are riding as safely as possible.

This event will be held on Saturday, March 12 at the Tucson Rillito Police Department . In order to receive a car seat, parents must attend a one-hour class. They can register here . Only one car seat will be given per registrant and children will not be permitted to the class.

“Most parents know that all kids under 4′9″ are safest in a car seat or booster seat, yet there are lots of situations when families decide to take a risk and unbuckle or not use a car seat/booster seat,” said Safe Kids Pima County coordinator Jessica Mitchell.

Almost 60% of car seats are not used or installed correctly. For those who can’t attend the event, Safe Kids Pima County recommends the Ultimate Car Seat Guide to help families learn about properly using a car seat.

