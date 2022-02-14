UPDATE: Pedestrian dies after struck Feb. 5

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say a pedestrian who was struck by a vehicle on Feb. 5 has died.

The crash happened just after 10 a.m. at West Valencia Road and South Eighth Avenue.

Police say the pedestrian, a woman in her 70s, died on Sunday, Feb. 13. Police did not release her name pending family notification.

According to witness interviews, the pedestrian was attempting to cross Valencia Road from north to south when she was struck by a westbound vehicle driven by a 19-year-old woman.

The driver immediately stopped and cooperated with the investigation. A DUI Officer determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the collision. The investigation is ongoing, however, it is unlikely that any citations or charges will be issued, police said.

Detectives believe midblock crossing by the pedestrian is the major contributing factor in this creash because the pedestrian was not in a marked crosswalk at the time she entered the roadway.

