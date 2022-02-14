Advertise
Wild dog attacks on the rise in Cochise County

Packs of wild dogs have been reported roaming in rural Cochise County.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cochise County sheriff’s deputies are urging residents to be on the lookout after, they say, packs of wild dogs have injured or killed livestock and fowl in recent days.

Authorities said they’ve seen an uptick in calls about these dogs roaming rural areas, sometimes aggressively chasing people.

From the calls they’ve received, deputies said, they’ve heard these dogs have torn the tails and ears off of cattle and have killed sheep, goats, chickens and at least one cow.

It is believed the packs formed after the dogs were abandoned.

Deputies said any animal not on a leash that chases, injures or kills livestock or other animals on private property, causing an economic loss, is considered a “health and human safety issue.”

If a domestic animal is identified as responsible for the death or injury of livestock, that animal’s owner can be sued for up to three times the value of the animal and for veterinarian fees.

Deputies urge anyone who has had issues with the dogs to contact them at 520-432-9500.

