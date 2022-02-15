Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 9:15 AM MST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl on Monday, Feb. 14 after she attempted to hire a hitman to kill her 14-year-old ex-boyfriend.

An administrator of “Rentahitman.com” a satirical website, made contact with local authorities and reported the incident.

The teen was booked into East Baton Rouge Juvenile Detention Center for solicitation of murder.

Guido Fanelli, the CEO of the Rent-A-Hitman, issued the following statement to WAFB about the matter:

“I wish to thank the Baton Rouge Police Department for taking this matter seriously and sincerely hope that the intended victim receives any help and support they need to come out of this ok.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Three people were hurt in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near Airport Avenue in Sierra Vista on...
3 hurt in head-on crash in Sierra Vista
Action Day
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning, wind advisory in effect
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to two-vehicle collision on Flowing Wells, Wetmore

Latest News

Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda...
Oracle Road reopened after crash north of Linda Vista Boulevard
Two planeloads of immediately deployable U.S. assistance, including ammunition and...
Biden: Defending Ukraine’s liberty could cause economic pain for US
Pima County mask mandate expires Feb. 28
A Tucson gem show vendor recognized that the claw being offered was likely one that had been...
Man accused of stealing dinosaur claw during gem show in Tucson
Authorities in Arizona have arrested a man accused of stealing a dinosaur claw worth $25,000.
Man charged after stealing dinosaur claw worth $25,000, police say