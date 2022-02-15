Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow expected Wednesday

There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
There is a 70% chance for rain through early Wednesday afternoon, Feb. 16.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2021 at 5:37 PM MST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Wednesday, Feb. 16, because of rain in the forecast.

Scattered showers are expected for the morning commute and there will be a 70% chance for rain through the early afternoon. A few snowflakes are possible down to 4,000 feet with accumulating snow above 5,000 feet.

Wednesday will be much colder with highs dropping by nearly 30 degrees from Monday’s high.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Wednesday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE, and the Android version is available HERE.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear with lows in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pima County finds buyer for Old Tucson
A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on...
Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus
Baton Rouge Police Department
14-year-old arrested after trying to hire hitman to kill ex-boyfriend
Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda...
Oracle Road reopened after crash north of Linda Vista Boulevard

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 16th
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: showers possible today!
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 16th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 16th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wet and chilly Wednesday
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 15, 2022
Crews train and refresh wildland firefighting skills
Crews refresh wildland firefighting skills amid red flag warning