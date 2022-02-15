ACTION DAY: Rain, mountain snow expected Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The KOLD First Alert Weather team has issued a First Alert Action Day Wednesday, Feb. 16, because of rain in the forecast.

Scattered showers are expected for the morning commute and there will be a 70% chance for rain through the early afternoon. A few snowflakes are possible down to 4,000 feet with accumulating snow above 5,000 feet.

Wednesday will be much colder with highs dropping by nearly 30 degrees from Monday’s high.

Your Photos And Video

We would love to see your photos and video of the weather. Please stay safe, but share your shots by going to https://widgets.burst.com/m7l88954

Forecast

Below is our forecast as of Wednesday morning. You can get the most up-to-date information at www.kold.com/weather or in our weather app. Apple users should go HERE , and the Android version is available HERE .

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies clear with lows in the mid-30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.