Closures anticipated for project in Sabino Canyon Recreation Area

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Coronado National Forest next week will begin a project at Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, repaving approximately five miles of road. The project begins Monday, Feb. 21, and is expected to last through May. Temporary closures will be necessary throughout the project.

Vegetation trimming, staking and erosion control along the Sabino and Bear Canyon roads will occur first. Subsequent phases will include closure and repaving of each road, starting with the Bear Canyon Road. Roads will be closed to walking, cycling and operation of the Sabino Canyon Crawler during these periods.

The anticipated project schedule is below. It is subject to change.

  • April Paving and road closure on Bear Canyon Road. Sabino Canyon Road remains open.
  • April/May Paving and road closure on Sabino Canyon Road past the Bear Canyon turnoff. Bear Canyon Road re-opens.
  • Mid to late May Estimated two-week total recreation area road closure for paving of Sabino Canyon Road near Visitor Center.

Sabino Canyon Crawler operations will be modified during this project. Go to the website (https://sabinocanyoncrawler.com/) for the latest information and to book ahead.

The project is occurring during the dry spring months to avoid effects to Sabino Creek’s water quality and fish populations, including the endangered Gila Chub.

Funding for the $2.2 million project comes from the Great American Outdoors Act. The act provides five years of funding to reduce the Forest Service’s deferred maintenance backlog while improving critical infrastructure essential to use and enjoyment of national forests and grasslands. The road system dates to the 1970s and several sections are in disrepair.

More than one million visitors enjoy Sabino Canyon Recreation Area each year, making it one of the most popular outdoor destinations in the Tucson area.

For more information, contact the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center at (520) 749-8700.

