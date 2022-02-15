Crash closes portion of Oracle Road north of Linda Vista Boulevard
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Oracle Road is closed from Linda Vista Boulevard because of an injury collision.
Southbound lanes are open but heavily congested.
Drivers should use La Cañada Drive or La Cholla Boulevard as alternate routes.
Oro Valley police do not have an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.
No additional information was immediately available.
