Crash closes portion of Oracle Road north of Linda Vista Boulevard

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Oracle Road is closed from Linda Vista Boulevard because of an injury collision.

Southbound lanes are open but heavily congested.

Drivers should use La Cañada Drive or La Cholla Boulevard as alternate routes.

Oro Valley police do not have an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.