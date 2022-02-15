Advertise
Crash closes portion of Oracle Road north of Linda Vista Boulevard

Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda...
Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda Vista Boulevard on Tuesday, Feb. 15.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 12:25 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Northbound Oracle Road is closed from Linda Vista Boulevard because of an injury collision.

Southbound lanes are open but heavily congested. 

Drivers should use La Cañada Drive or La Cholla Boulevard as alternate routes.

Oro Valley police do not have an estimated time for the roadway to reopen.

No additional information was immediately available.

