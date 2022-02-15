FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong gusty winds and advisories in place

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure and warm weather will begin to retreat as a winter storm system impacts the area over the coming days. Strong gusty winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, including a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.

WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

