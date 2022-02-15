FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong gusty winds and advisories in place
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 10:10 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure and warm weather will begin to retreat as a winter storm system impacts the area over the coming days. Strong gusty winds are expected Tuesday and Wednesday, including a chance of valley rain and mountain snow Wednesday.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with lows in the low 40s.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy.
WEDNESDAY: 30% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 60s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
MONDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.
