FIRST ALERT FORECAST: wind advisory and red flag warning Tuesday!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Tuesday AM, February 15th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - High pressure and warm weather will begin to retreat as a winter storm system impacts the area over the new couple of days. Strong gusty winds are expected Tuesday with a red flag warning and wind advisory in place for parts of southern Arizona. Once the winds subside tonight, a chance of valley rain and mountain snow move in for Wednesday. Totals looks to stay light. Temperatures plummet Wednesday into the 50s, before a gradual warmup into the 70s this weekend.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Windy with a red flag warning in place for southern AZ and a wind advisory in place east of Tucson.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 40s. 10% rain chance. Breezy.

WEDNESDAY: 40% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the low 70s.

