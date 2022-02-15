New charter high school in Tucson open for enrollment

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Enrollment is open at Desert Sage School, a new Public Waldorf High School in Tucson. The school will be one of four Public Waldorf High Schools in the country and the first in southern Arizona.

April Wiley, board president of Desert Sage School, said the school’s approach to learning is what makes it stand apart from existing high schools in the area. Instead of teaching students material for a test, academics are paired with experiential learning to engage the head, heart, and hands.

“The way the materials get taught is different than traditional education. There’s a lot of spiraling back on topics so that it really gives students an opportunity to learn a subject matter deeply,” Wiley said.

Venus-Tyane Keya, vice president of Desert Sage School Board, said the goal is to teach subjects in a way that “clicks” with students, so they can apply topics to real-life scenarios.

“It’s really about awakening this joy and excitement for learning,” Keya said. “We don’t know what the future will look like in 20 to 25 years, so we can’t teach our students how to be successful there. If we can teach them how to learn, they will be able to adjust to any type of situation.”

Board leaders say the pandemic, self-isolation, and online distance learning created a lot of frustration for students and parents, and they believe this form of education could be a solution.

“People are realizing they need people. They need relationship building and social interaction and if there is a way to combine that with educational learning at the same time. If there is a way education and social interaction can empower each other, build them up so students can really thrive and succeed. Then we’ve got something, and I think Public Waldorf education has that,” Keya said.

There will be a virtual open house Tuesday, Feb. 15, for students and families interested in learning more about enrollment. The meeting will be held on Zoom starting at 5:30 p.m. The meeting ID is 821 8657 7584 and the meeting passcode is 973681.

School will start in Fall 2022 with grades 9 and 10, and grades 11 and 12 will be added soon after. For more information on enrollment, head to Desert Sage School’s website.

