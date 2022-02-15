New festival will celebrate Tucson’s culinary heritage

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson will soon have a new annual festival to celebrate the city’s culinary heritage and highlight its designation as a UNESCO City of Gastronomy.

“We started with a concept with our friends in Mexico to develop a project called Pueblos del Maiz, the towns of corn or maize,” said Felipe Garcia, the CEO and President of Visit Tucson.

Garcia said corn is a culinary staple in our region and it has been grown for thousands of years. The festival, happening in late April, hopes to celebrate this and will include street food, cooking demonstrations and live performances.

“It gives people something to connect to that they’re like ‘Oh I want to experience Tucson’s food culture and I’ve read a lot about it’ and this gives them a reason to come now,” said Dan Gibson, the Senior Director of Communications of Visit Tucson.

It will be a month-long event celebrated with cities who share similar food cultures to Tucson.

“We are doing this event with the city of Puebla, Mexico, Merida, Mexico, San Antonio, Texas and Tucson. For one month each weekend every city will host a different event around Pueblos del Maiz,” Garcia said.

Tucson Chefs will visit the three other cities and Tucson will host their chefs, too.

“It would be sort of like a traveling festival and be connected to all of these cities bringing chefs and influences from those places and you’d get to see a lot of that in Tucson,” Gibson said.

A quarter of a million dollars in federal grant money will help pay for the event. The goal is to make it a yearly tradition that attract visitors from around the country and even the world. The festival is planned to begin April 28 and last through the first week of May.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.