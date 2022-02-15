New way of voting may be coming to Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to adopt “vote centers’' to help speed up the voting process and give voters more options.

Vote centers are used in several Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, but state lawmakers are considering a bill which will prohibit them.

A vote center allows anyone who is registered to vote in Pima County to cast a ballot in any one of 100 centers rather than having to go to a preassigned precinct polling place.

“Voters would be able to walk in present their identification have a ballot that’s printed specifically for them, their districts, their representatives” said Gabriella Cazares Kelly, the Pima County Recorder. “They would be able to cast that ballot and be on their way.”

The vote center would eliminate the need for so many provisional ballots which have clogged the voting system and have caused delays in vote counting.

“More than one quarter of all voters are being told they need to submit a provisional ballot,” Cazares-Kelly said. “It reduces trust in the system.”

If voters have a ballot printed for them on the spot, there will be no need for a provisional ballot to be cast thus eliminating a bottleneck in the system.

“We’re usually the last one on the state, the last county to release our election report,” Cazares-Kelly said. “So it would greatly reduce all of that.”

If the county votes to approve vote centers, it will also need to purchase the equipment to print the ballots and to store voter information which can be called up immediately.

The county now counts on paper logs which are cumbersome and expensive to print. They’re also printed two weeks before the election and not be entirely up to date as a result.

“Just the paper you are going to save, reams and reams of paper,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz. “It’s like a small forest.”

Cazares-Kelly believes the county can save $100,000 per election just in labor costs without the need to verify all of the provisional ballots, plus the cost of fewer poll workers.

Even so, some state lawmakers are against the idea of vote centers even though they are already being used in several counties.

SB 1338 says a county board or election officials “shall not authorize, establish or use a vote center”.

The bill was scheduled for a hearing before the Government and Elections committee on Feb.14, but was pulled from the agenda.

State lawmakers are working on a variety of election bills and measures, most of which are passed out of committee on party lines.

Pima County feels safe in passing voting centers which seems to have majority support.

“This technology that we’re talking about greatly reduces the amount of time that people spend getting checked in, greatly reduces the possibility of human error,” Cazares Kelly said. “It’s much safer and more secure.”

