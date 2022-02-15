Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

New way of voting may be coming to Pima County

KOLD News 6-6:30 p.m. recurring
By Bud Foster
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 7:27 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote Tuesday on whether to adopt “vote centers’' to help speed up the voting process and give voters more options.

Vote centers are used in several Arizona counties, including Maricopa County, but state lawmakers are considering a bill which will prohibit them.

A vote center allows anyone who is registered to vote in Pima County to cast a ballot in any one of 100 centers rather than having to go to a preassigned precinct polling place.

“Voters would be able to walk in present their identification have a ballot that’s printed specifically for them, their districts, their representatives” said Gabriella Cazares Kelly, the Pima County Recorder. “They would be able to cast that ballot and be on their way.”

The vote center would eliminate the need for so many provisional ballots which have clogged the voting system and have caused delays in vote counting.

“More than one quarter of all voters are being told they need to submit a provisional ballot,” Cazares-Kelly said. “It reduces trust in the system.”

If voters have a ballot printed for them on the spot, there will be no need for a provisional ballot to be cast thus eliminating a bottleneck in the system.

“We’re usually the last one on the state, the last county to release our election report,” Cazares-Kelly said. “So it would greatly reduce all of that.”

If the county votes to approve vote centers, it will also need to purchase the equipment to print the ballots and to store voter information which can be called up immediately.

The county now counts on paper logs which are cumbersome and expensive to print. They’re also printed two weeks before the election and not be entirely up to date as a result.

“Just the paper you are going to save, reams and reams of paper,” said District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz. “It’s like a small forest.”

Cazares-Kelly believes the county can save $100,000 per election just in labor costs without the need to verify all of the provisional ballots, plus the cost of fewer poll workers.

Even so, some state lawmakers are against the idea of vote centers even though they are already being used in several counties.

SB 1338 says a county board or election officials “shall not authorize, establish or use a vote center”.

The bill was scheduled for a hearing before the Government and Elections committee on Feb.14, but was pulled from the agenda.

State lawmakers are working on a variety of election bills and measures, most of which are passed out of committee on party lines.

Pima County feels safe in passing voting centers which seems to have majority support.

“This technology that we’re talking about greatly reduces the amount of time that people spend getting checked in, greatly reduces the possibility of human error,” Cazares Kelly said. “It’s much safer and more secure.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crews respond to two-vehicle collision on Flowing Wells, Wetmore
Tucson Airport Authority Police Department
Police investigating homicide near Tucson International Airport
Driver facing charges following deadly crash on Park, Drexel
Aiden Spitz
UPDATE: Missing 7-year-old boy found safe
MCSO: 2 dead from hypothermia after canoe accident on Lake Pleasant

Latest News

Pima County plans voting centers for fall election
Pima County plans voting centers for fall election
Festival aims at celebrating city of gastronomy designation
New festival will celebrate Tucson’s culinary heritage
Three former Minneapolis Police Officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J. Alexander Kueng.
2 cops plan to testify about Floyd killing; prosecutors rest
'Everything is on the table because this unlawful activity has to end,' Prime Minister Justin...
Canada’s Trudeau invokes emergency powers to quell protests