Pima County mask mandate expires Feb. 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 against a resolution that would extend the county’s current mask mandate for a month.

The mandate, currently in place, requires everyone in the county to wear a face covering indoors when six feet of physical distancing is not possible. The current mandate ends on Feb. 28.

The mandate was initially instated in December after the county saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

Masks will still be required in county buildings.

