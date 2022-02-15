Advertise
Racing returns to Rillito

Winter races are back at Rillito Park
(tcw-kold)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 3:59 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rillito Racetrack is gearing up for its 79th horse racing season.

Live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred races will take place every weekend beginning Saturday, Feb. 26 and will run until Sunday, April 3.

Rillito Racetrack, the birthplace of modern Quarter Horse racing, says purses for races are at the highest ever, at $100,000 per race this season.

The racetrack also says there are many new features on the property, including live entertainment throughout the meets.

For more information about race meets, click here.

