Small earthquake reported near Roosevelt Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An earthquake was reported near Roosevelt Lake in the Tonto National Forest on Monday night, Feb. 14.

According to the US Geological Survey, it was a 2.5 magnitude temblor and it is the second quake reported in the area this week.

The USGS says the earthquake happened around 7 p.m. about 2 kilometers east-southeast of Roosevelt at a depth of nearly 10 km.

Another magnitude 2.5 quake happened at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 12. It was located 5 km south-southeast of Roosevelt at a depth of about 5.5 km.

There were no reports of anyone feeling either quake or any damage.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.