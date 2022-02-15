Small earthquake reported near Roosevelt Lake
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 8:15 AM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An earthquake was reported near Roosevelt Lake in the Tonto National Forest on Monday night, Feb. 14.
According to the US Geological Survey, it was a 2.5 magnitude temblor and it is the second quake reported in the area this week.
The USGS says the earthquake happened around 7 p.m. about 2 kilometers east-southeast of Roosevelt at a depth of nearly 10 km.
Another magnitude 2.5 quake happened at about 6:30 a.m. Feb. 12. It was located 5 km south-southeast of Roosevelt at a depth of about 5.5 km.
There were no reports of anyone feeling either quake or any damage.
