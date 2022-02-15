Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on Tuesday, Feb. 15.

🚨TRAFFIC ALERT🚨



Officers from @OperationsWest are investigating a pedestrian collision involving a Sun Tran bus. Southbound travel on N. Oracle Rd from W. Thurber Rd. to W. Prince Rd. is shut down. Please avoid the area and use an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/fDPpAmdccy — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) February 15, 2022

The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.

Southbound lanes of North Oracle Road are closed from West Thurber Road to West Prince Road.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.

