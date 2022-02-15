Tucson police investigate pedestrian crash involving Sun Tran bus
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 1:01 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers are investigating a pedestrian crash involving a Sun Tran bus on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
The condition of the pedestrian was not immediately available.
Southbound lanes of North Oracle Road are closed from West Thurber Road to West Prince Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route.
