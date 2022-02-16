Afghan family reunited in Arizona after six months apart

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Hazem Amiry was separated from his family in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover. On Tuesday, he hugged his wife and five children for the first time in six months at the Tucson International Airport.

“[It’s] exciting getting them here,” said Amiry. “It’s hard to believe.”

Tony Short fought side-by-side with Amiry in Afghanistan in 2014. The U.S. Air Force veteran says Amiry saved his life during an insider attack. The two have remained close friends ever since his deployment.

“It’s very difficult to talk about, but I truly am forever grateful for him,” Short said.

Short was able to make it home to his family. When the U.S. government withdrew from Afghanistan last year, he made it his mission to return the favor. Short says he couldn’t have done it without Operation 22, a nonprofit that supports veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD.

“He is a veteran,” said Short. “He might not be a United States Air Force veteran, but he saved many American lives.”

Through military connections, fundraisers and lots of paperwork, Operation 22 welcomed Amiry to Tucson with open arms on Jan. 7. On Feb. 15, they welcomed his family; balloons, chocolates and ‘welcome’ signs in hand.

“I am speechless about everything when I saw them here, thank you,” said Amiry. “It is my responsibility to care for them.”

He won’t do it alone, though. Amiry has a mighty force behind him.

The family has been gifted a minivan, a local dentist has donated thousands of dollars of work and monetary donations keep coming in.

Graham Family Dental Care gifts Hazem Amiry a new smile (Mark Lacy, founder of Southern Arizona Musicians for Healing and Operation 22)

“Next step, we are still trying to secure housing,” said Short. “That’s the hardest thing we are trying to solve right now.”

Starting fresh won’t be easy, but Amiry says his family is safe and that’s all that matters.

Amiry received his work permit this week and looking forward to supporting his family. If you would like to help them get established, click HERE. Those able to help with housing can call Tony Short at 405-816-1234.

