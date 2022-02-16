County won’t extend mask mandate past February 28

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted three to two not to extend a mask mandate it passed on in December just as the omicron variant began to spread.

In December, the board voted for a mandate which will now expire on Fe. 28. The question before the board was whether to extend in to March 28.

“The omicron surge is beginning to resolve and we are seeing improvements far and wide,” Dr. Francisco Garcia, the Pima County Chief Medical Officer, told the board. Although it was obvious he was advocating for the extension, he told the board members it was their decision.

Even though the number of cases far exceeds the number of cases when the mandate was passed, the board seemed to have had enough.

“The community is exhausted over this,” District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy said. “There’s no need to carry this mask mandate any further.”

Christy has voted against mandates of any kind since the early days of the pandemic and was emphatic about his opposition to the extension.

“It needs to expire and need to expire now,” he said.

While others may not have been emphatic, District 1 Supervisor Rex Scott, who has supported mandates in the past, argued this one had no teeth and so letting it expire was the right decision.

“We are not enforcing this mandate,” Scott argued in his call for letting it lapse. “Calling it a mandate is confusing and misleading as a result and in fact, quite honestly, makes the county look like a paper tiger.”

The mandate had no enforcement mechanism nor any penalties for not following it. It was more educational and served as a reminder to people that the pandemic was far from over.

But Scott pointed out that was a big part of the reasons why it needed to go.

“And that is abundantly clear when you are out and about in the community because of the inconsistent wearing of masks depending on where you go,” he said. “I don’t think it makes sense to extend this.”

Besides the health department recommendation to extend it, other health professionals felt the extension would be a good idea since case numbers are still high, hovering around 325 per 100,000 population. Positivity in still at 15%, several times higher than health care officials believe is safe.

“It sends the right message, the right public health message,” said Dr. Joe Gerald, the Public Health Director at the University of Arizona. “Easy no brainer, I’d vote to extend.”

Dr. Gerald believes by the end of March, the board would be able to reconsider and pull it off.

But despite the health communities recommendations, the board had the votes.

“We’ve followed the rules, we’ve worn the masks, gotten the shots, we’ve done all the protocols,” said Christy. “We have a high rate of vaccination, we have a high rate of herd immunity.”

Still District 5 Supervisor Adelia Grijalva said she “was disappointed” at the decision because of the high number of cases.

Grijalva and District 2 Supervisor Dr. Matt Heinz were on the losing end of the vote.

The mask mandate for county buildings and facilities remains in effect for the time being.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.