FIRST ALERT FORECAST: showers possible today!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, February 16th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Feb. 16, 2022 at 6:46 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Scattered showers possible through the day for your Wednesday. A few snowflakes possible down to 4,000 feet, but accumulating snow above 5,000 feet. Much colder Wednesday with highs dropping by nearly 30 degrees from Monday’s high. Another warming trend will begin Thursday through the weekend. Staying dry through the weekend as well. Another system brings a slim chance for rain early next work week.

WEDNESDAY: 50% rain chance. Mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Skies clear with lows in the mid 30s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the upper 60s.

SATURDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy.

TUESDAY: 10% rain chance. Partly cloudy with highs in the low 60s. Breezy.

