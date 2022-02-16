Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests
Advertisement

LA human trafficking operation rescues more than 80 victims

Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex...
Los Angeles Police Department Deputy Chief Kris Pitcher and Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva hold a news conference on a weeklong statewide operation aimed at combating human trafficking, on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, in Los Angeles.(Sarah Reingewirtz/The Orange County Register via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 15, 2022 at 6:40 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles law enforcement announced Tuesday the rescue of more than 80 human trafficking and sexual exploitation victims, including children, during a weeklong operation that also netted hundreds of arrests.

The annual “Operation Reclaim and Rebuild” was held last week and coincided with the run-up to the Super Bowl in Los Angeles, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva said 74 adults and eight children were rescued, while 34 suspected traffickers were arrested. About 200 sex buyers, known as johns, were also taken into custody as part of the operation.

“Remember, this is one week only,” Villanueva said. “This is just one small slice of what happens throughout the entire year.”

Yet myths surrounding an alleged link between human trafficking and major sporting events like the Super Bowl abound. Academic studies and news reports have repeatedly shown that trafficking does not increase as the Super Bowl and other championships approach.

Law enforcement crackdowns during these events often lead to the arrests of local street-based sex workers instead.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was found near Interstate 10 on Tucson's south side.
Body found on Tucson’s south side
A medical examiner's office has released the full autopsy report for Brian Laundrie.
Brian Laundrie autopsy report released to public
Three people were hurt in a head-on crash on Highway 90 near Airport Avenue in Sierra Vista on...
3 hurt in head-on crash in Sierra Vista
Action Day
ACTION DAY: Red flag warning, wind advisory in effect
Traffic on northbound Oracle Road was backed up because of a crash and closure north of Linda...
Oracle Road reopened after crash north of Linda Vista Boulevard

Latest News

Mask mandate to expire Feb. 28
County won’t extend mask mandate past February 28
Desert Sage School enrolling grades 9 and 10.
New charter high school in Tucson open for enrollment
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after stepping off Marine One,...
AP sources: White House seeks another $30B for COVID battle
Crews train and refresh wildland firefighting skills
Crews refresh wildland firefighting skills amid red flag warning